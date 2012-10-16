IO Interactive says another main Hitman game will happen, but not for a while
IO Interactive will continue to expand upon World of Assassination and Freelancer Mode, but it's also focusing on a new fantasy-fiction IP and James Bond.
IO Interactive will continue to expand upon World of Assassination and Freelancer Mode, but it's also focusing on a new fantasy-fiction IP and James Bond.
If you're interested in picking up 007 Legends, you may want the PS3 version for its exclusive features.
You didn't think Activision would be silly enough to forget a Sean Connery-era movie in its Bond mashup game, 007 Legends?
James Bond's merry adventures in Die Another Day and Licence to Kill will appear in the movie-spanning FPS 007 Legends, publisher Activision announced today. Those are the Timothy Dalton film with the scuba diving and the Pierce Brosnan one with Halle Berry and all that ice.
007 Legends is getting two retailer-exclusive pre-order bonus packs -- one which includes villain skins for multiplayer, and the other which includes a Bond skin, a weapon, and a perk.
007 Legends will feature the writer of Goldeneye and Tomorrow Never Dies, and the voice and likenesses of Jaws and Hugo Drax's original actors.
On Her Majesty's Secret Service has been revealed as the second film James Bond will face-shoot his way through in multi-movie merry romp 007 Legends. You remember, the one in the snow with the skiing bit and guns.
A trailer for the upcoming James Bond film Skyfall shares double-duty with 007 Legends, revealing the release date and giving us a long look at the Moonraker mission.
With a new Bond, James Bond movie on the horizon, there's naturally another video game tie-in coming too. This time, GoldenEye 007: Reloaded developer Eurocom is ambitiously tying the plots of six Bond movies together to create 007 Legends for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3.