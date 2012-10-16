Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

All Stories Tagged: James Bond Series

007 Legends licensed to die another day

James Bond's merry adventures in Die Another Day and Licence to Kill will appear in the movie-spanning FPS 007 Legends, publisher Activision announced today. Those are the Timothy Dalton film with the scuba diving and the Pierce Brosnan one with Halle Berry and all that ice.

007 Legends coming October 16

A trailer for the upcoming James Bond film Skyfall shares double-duty with 007 Legends, revealing the release date and giving us a long look at the Moonraker mission.

007 Legends announced, spanning six Bond films

With a new Bond, James Bond movie on the horizon, there's naturally another video game tie-in coming too. This time, GoldenEye 007: Reloaded developer Eurocom is ambitiously tying the plots of six Bond movies together to create 007 Legends for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3.

