Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

IO Interactive opens new supporting studio in Brighton, UK

IOI Brighton will support other IO Interactive studios in the development of its James Bond 007 game and new fantasy-fiction RPG project.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via IO Interactive
1

IO Interactive has quite a few irons in the fire between maintaining Hitman: World of Assassination and developing new James Bond 007 and fantasy-fiction games, and it’s bolstering its capabilities with a new studio in the United Kingdom. IO Interactive has just announced the opening of IOI Brighton, joining its several other remote studios worldwide. This new studio will support in the development of the James Bond and fantasy-fiction games IO Interactive is currently working on.

IO Interactive announced the opening of IOI Brighton on its main studio website on July 6, 2023. According to the announcement, IOI Brighton will specifically work on supporting development on IO Interactive’s new projects. The group announced work on a James Bond 007 game in 2020, and then announced in 2023 that it was working on a currently-unnamed fantasy-fiction RPG set in a new IP. IOI Brighton will aid in developing these projects and is, according to IO Interactive, already staffed up with the core people it needs to begin pursuing its goals.

IO Interactive's announcement of its IOI Brighton studio
IO interactive announced on its Twitter that it was opening its new IOI Brighton studio to aid in the development of its James Bond and fantasy-fiction RPG projects.
Source: IO Interactive

IO Interactive CEO Hakan Abrak was thrilled to announce the opening of IOI Brighton, as shared in an accompanying statement:

IO Interactive has actively slayed it with Hitman 3 (now Hitman World of Assassination), garnering a glowing review here at Shacknews and continuing to keep the goods coming with things like Freelancer Mode. Though it turns its attention to its newer projects, the future looks bright for IO as Brighton enters the studio’s network.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola