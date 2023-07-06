IO Interactive opens new supporting studio in Brighton, UK IOI Brighton will support other IO Interactive studios in the development of its James Bond 007 game and new fantasy-fiction RPG project.

IO Interactive has quite a few irons in the fire between maintaining Hitman: World of Assassination and developing new James Bond 007 and fantasy-fiction games, and it’s bolstering its capabilities with a new studio in the United Kingdom. IO Interactive has just announced the opening of IOI Brighton, joining its several other remote studios worldwide. This new studio will support in the development of the James Bond and fantasy-fiction games IO Interactive is currently working on.

IO Interactive announced the opening of IOI Brighton on its main studio website on July 6, 2023. According to the announcement, IOI Brighton will specifically work on supporting development on IO Interactive’s new projects. The group announced work on a James Bond 007 game in 2020, and then announced in 2023 that it was working on a currently-unnamed fantasy-fiction RPG set in a new IP. IOI Brighton will aid in developing these projects and is, according to IO Interactive, already staffed up with the core people it needs to begin pursuing its goals.

Source: IO Interactive

IO Interactive CEO Hakan Abrak was thrilled to announce the opening of IOI Brighton, as shared in an accompanying statement:

We are extremely proud and excited to open our next studio in Brighton, where we see enormous potential to expand our incredible team and attract the very best talent from the exciting UK development scene. We’re eager to expand our operations to new shores and believe that IOI Brighton is an extremely appealing destination for developers of all crafts.

IO Interactive has actively slayed it with Hitman 3 (now Hitman World of Assassination), garnering a glowing review here at Shacknews and continuing to keep the goods coming with things like Freelancer Mode. Though it turns its attention to its newer projects, the future looks bright for IO as Brighton enters the studio’s network.