IO Interactive is working on an online fantasy RPG

The Hitman developer is making a strong pivot for its latest project.
Donovan Erskine
IO Interactive
1

IO Interactive is synonymous with the Hitman series, and rightfully so. The studio’s work on the stealth series, specifically the World of Assassination Trilogy, has made it one of the most beloved in the genre. With that in mind, the company’s latest announcement is all the more surprising. IO Interactive has announced that it is creating an online fantasy RPG.

On the game’s newly created website, IO Interactive shares the first details of the upcoming game. Referred to as Project Fantasy, this online RPG will be a brand-new IP for IO Interactive and a departure from what the studio has done in the past. It describes the game as “a world and a game built from the core to entertain players and expand for many years to come. It feels familiar, yet at the same time IOI is going on a journey unlike any we have been on before.”

The IO Interactive logo.

Source: IO Interactive

IO Interactive has not shared what genre the game will be, but we can glean some more clues about the world thanks to a line of text about the studio’s path to this destination.

There’s also a piece of concept art attached to the announcement. We see three characters, ones with elven, human, and dwarven traits. They’re equipped with armor and weapons, and look out at a sweeping landscape filled with plains and mountainous regions.

It’s worth noting that Project Fantasy isn’t the only game that we know IO Interactive is working on. The studio previously announced that it was developing a game based on the James Bond franchise. As we await new details on IO Interactive’s very different future projects, stick with Shacknews.

News Editor
