The original Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance gets a re-release on modern consoles this week
Aside from the new Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance coming up in June 2021, players can re-explore the original 2001 game starting this week.
Twenty-four hours before Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire launched on May 8, 2018, Shacknews visited Obsidian Entertainment to interview developers about the game's development and its roots in classic RPGs.
Ready or not, a new ClayFighter is coming to PC next year that will include over 20 characters and new fighting mechanics.
As companies continue to pick titbits from the carcass of THQ, walking skellington Interplay has bought the intellectual property for the zappy space'em up series FreeSpace. Oh gosh, avert your eyes my dear sweet young one, you'll cry when you read how much it went for: $7,500.
It looks like games such as Planescape: Torment 2, Icewind Dale 3 and Baldur's Gate 3 could be on the drawing board for Black Isle Studios, according to a brief announcement on the release of the company.
Black Isle Studios is "back"--at least in name--and the company still wants to make great RPGs.
A settlement has been reached in the case between ZeniMax Media subsidiary Bethesda Softworks and Interplay Entertainment surrounding the fate of an MMO set in the Fallout universe.
The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals has rejected Bethesda's preliminary injunction against Interplay regarding the ongoing development of a Fallout MMO, allowing work on the game to continue.
As Interplay continues to battle Bethesda to make a Fallout MMO, a new filing from the faltering publisher dismisses Bethesda's claims that it only ever licensed the name "Fallout" itself, not its post-apocalyptic world.
The Fallout, FreeSpace, MDK, Earthworm Jim, and Descent games are on sale at the bargain price of $2.99 each, along with plenty of others, in a huge Interplay sale launched today at digital distributor GOG.