All Stories Tagged: Interplay

FreeSpace IP bought by Interplay for $7,500

As companies continue to pick titbits from the carcass of THQ, walking skellington Interplay has bought the intellectual property for the zappy space'em up series FreeSpace. Oh gosh, avert your eyes my dear sweet young one, you'll cry when you read how much it went for: $7,500.

Shack PSA: 50% off Interplay games at GOG

The Fallout, FreeSpace, MDK, Earthworm Jim, and Descent games are on sale at the bargain price of $2.99 each, along with plenty of others, in a huge Interplay sale launched today at digital distributor GOG.

