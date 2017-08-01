New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideDoom Eternal walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Doom Eternal walkthrough

All Stories Tagged: Hotline Miami Series

Hotline Miami 2 will include a level editor

E3's Monday has been filled to the brim with press conferences from major publishers, but Devolver Digital would like to squeeze in an announcement of their own. Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number is going to feature a new level editor that will allow users to create their own custom stages to share with their friends.

Load More Stories
Load More Stories
Hello, Meet Lola