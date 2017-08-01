Hotline Miami Collection launches on Xbox One today
Players who want to re-explore the brutality of Hotline Miami and its sequel or check it out for the first time can get the Hotline Miami Collection on Xbox One today.
This re-bundle opens the door up for those with a desire to create without breaking the bank.
After six months in beta, the release is now official.
This top-down action game is one of the most brutal we've played in a long time, and it's 50% off the Google Play Store.
Hotline Miami 2 will finally be releasing next month across multiple platforms. Are you ready to accept the call?
Animal masks and Miami mayhem are coming to Overkill Software's heist game later this month.
Because we can't get enough 8-bit carnage.
Earlier this week, Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number received a level editor. Shacknews had a chance to check it out during E3 2014.
E3's Monday has been filled to the brim with press conferences from major publishers, but Devolver Digital would like to squeeze in an announcement of their own. Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number is going to feature a new level editor that will allow users to create their own custom stages to share with their friends.
Coming this fall to PC, PS4, and Vita, the new trailer shows off the numerous ways you can murder--and collect points, of course.