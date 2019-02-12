Super Nintendo World to open in 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood
US fans won't have to book a flight all the way to Japan to enjoy Super Nintendo World as it's coming to Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023.
Those interested in the world of Anthem will get to see it come to life in a short directed by Neill Blomkamp, the director of District 9.
Resident Evil fans have all sorts of good news to get excited about these days and now they have a Netflix series to look forward to.
Warcraft movie director Duncan Jones took questions about the upcoming 2016 film at San Diego Comic-Con, while later confirming that the movie's first trailer would debut in November.
There may not be a Grand Theft Auto movie in the works, but a film about the real-life drama between Rockstar Games and Jack Thompson is, with Bill Paxton in talks to play the disbarred attorney.
Warner Bros has acquired the rights to a Minecraft movie adaptation. Lego Movie producer Roy Lee is reportedly attached to the project.
Watchmen writer Alex Tse is reportedly working on the script for the Gran Turismo film.
Warner Bros is in talks to make a movie adaptation of Temple Run, the wildly popular free-to-play endless runner.
Evil Dead director Fede Alvarez is in talks to direct a film based on the Dante's Inferno adaptation from EA.
Given that Grand Theft Auto games increasingly are love letters to crime movies, it is a little curious that we haven't seen Hollywood tackle GTA yet. We've already been cursed with Dead or Alive and Postal movies, after all, and Rockstar clearly aches to be taken seriously. The problem, series writer Dan Houser has said, is that no one's made a good enough offer.