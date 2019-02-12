New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Grand Theft Auto movie offers not 'worth risking one's crown jewels'

Given that Grand Theft Auto games increasingly are love letters to crime movies, it is a little curious that we haven't seen Hollywood tackle GTA yet. We've already been cursed with Dead or Alive and Postal movies, after all, and Rockstar clearly aches to be taken seriously. The problem, series writer Dan Houser has said, is that no one's made a good enough offer.

