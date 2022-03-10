Super Nintendo World to open in 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood US fans won't have to book a flight all the way to Japan to enjoy Super Nintendo World as it's coming to Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023.

In an exciting announcement today, it was revealed that Super Nintendo World is coming to Universal Studios Hollywood, and will open to the public sometime next year in 2023. The Nintendo-themed attraction will reportedly be similar to the one that opened at Universal Studios Japan in 2021.

With international travel remaining tricky given the global pandemic we’ve been battling over the last two years, Nintendo fans in the United States who’ve been itching to get the full Super Nintendo World experience will undoubtedly be stoked at only having to travel to Hollywood for it, as opposed to flying all the way to Japan.

#SuperNintendoWorld is opening in 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood! Level up with exclusive merch at the Feature Presentation store, opening soon. pic.twitter.com/4qh0bDACGN — Universal Studios Hollywood (@UniStudios) March 10, 2022

According to outlets like Forbes, Super Nintendo World will be located in the Lower Lot section of Universal Studios Hollywood and will be situated next to other themed attractions like Jurassic World.

Not only can you look forward to the debut of Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood, but for those able to visit Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan, you’ll be able to enjoy a new Donkey Kong expansion of the attraction in 2024.

