Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 97 We're breaking down the WGA strike and what happens next on this week's PGTC.

Happy Thursday, folks! With the WGA officially going on strike, it's no overstatement to say that this might be the film industry's biggest news week of the year. Donovan and Greg are ready to break it all down, so come discuss!

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

The Writers Guild of America has officially gone on strike after failing to reach a new deal with the AMPTP, which represents most of the major studios. As writers protest for better wages and protection, it will likely have a huge reverberating effect throughout the entertainment industry. We're also going to discuss the Mario film hitting a billion dollars, and the slew of new trailer out this week.

