New Horizon Zero Dawn PC trailer confirms HDR, unlocked FPS, and ultrawide support
The next Decima Engine to grace our PCs lands on Steam and Epic Games Store this August. Check out the latest Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition for PC trailer.
The next Decima Engine to grace our PCs lands on Steam and Epic Games Store this August. Check out the latest Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition for PC trailer.
Apple will offer pros the chance to work on a cutting edge 6K display with an innovative backlight and 1000-nit HDR brightness.
Samsung took to CES 2019 to showcase all-new displays including the world's first 32-inch curved UHD 4K monitor and a fresh new 49-inch super-ultrawide gaming display.
Make the most out of that HDR-enabled TV or monitor with our list of all HDR compatible games for the PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox One X, and PC.
Boy! Download the latest update.
A self-indulgent record of the highs and lows of going 4K for everyday desktop use