New Horizon Zero Dawn PC trailer confirms HDR, unlocked FPS, and ultrawide support The next Decima Engine to grace our PCs lands on Steam and Epic Games Store this August. Check out the latest Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition for PC trailer.

The 90 second trailer actually packed a big punch highlighting the following features coming to the Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition's PC release:

Ultrawide monitor support

Unlocked frame rates

Dynamic foliage

Improved reflections

Advanced graphics settings

HDR rendering support

Keyboard and mouse support with customization mapping

Benchmarking tools

It seems like Guerilla is taking this game's PC release very seriously. While Death Stranding hits PC later this month, making it the first Decima Engine game to grace our glorious PCs, Horizon Zero Dawn will be the first game built on the engine to ship with HDR support at launch. Check out my preview of Death Stranding on PC for more early impressions of how the Decima Engine runs on PC.

Our two favorite words: release date. Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition for PC launches on August 7, 2020.

Guerilla wasn't done with the announcements in this trailer. Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition for PC is set to launch with a August 7, 2020 release date. This will be just three weeks after Death Stranding's release, so fans of the Decima Engine are going to have their hands full this summer on PC. Be sure to check out our Horizon Zero Dawn PS4 review from back in 2017, if you need some more convincing before the game lands on Steam and Epic Games Store this August.