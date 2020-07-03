New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

New Horizon Zero Dawn PC trailer confirms HDR, unlocked FPS, and ultrawide support

The next Decima Engine to grace our PCs lands on Steam and Epic Games Store this August. Check out the latest Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition for PC trailer.
Asif Khan
1

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition is launching on PC later this year. Guerilla just posted a new PC Features Trailer for the game. Please take a look.

The 90 second trailer actually packed a big punch highlighting the following features coming to the Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition's PC release:

  • Ultrawide monitor support
  • Unlocked frame rates
  • Dynamic foliage 
  • Improved reflections
  • Advanced graphics settings
  • HDR rendering support
  • Keyboard and mouse support with customization mapping
  • Benchmarking tools

It seems like Guerilla is taking this game's PC release very seriously. While Death Stranding hits PC later this month, making it the first Decima Engine game to grace our glorious PCs, Horizon Zero Dawn will be the first game built on the engine to ship with HDR support at launch. Check out my preview of Death Stranding on PC for more early impressions of how the Decima Engine runs on PC.

Our two favorite words: release date. Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition for PC launches on August 7, 2020.
Our two favorite words: release date. Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition for PC launches on August 7, 2020.

Guerilla wasn't done with the announcements in this trailer. Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition for PC is set to launch with a August 7, 2020 release date. This will be just three weeks after Death Stranding's release, so fans of the Decima Engine are going to have their hands full this summer on PC. Be sure to check out our Horizon Zero Dawn PS4 review from back in 2017, if you need some more convincing before the game lands on Steam and Epic Games Store this August. 

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola