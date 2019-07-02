Harvest Moon among latest games added to Nintendo Switch Online
The original SNES Harvest Moon joins Nintendo Switch Online with Mystery Tower from the NES and Game Boy titles Blaster Master: Enemy Below and Kirby Tilt 'n' Tumble.
The re-releases will be under the Story of Seasons moniker when they debut in Japan under one Friends of Mineral Town banner.
The cutest farm sim gets a new trailer with plenty of animals to coo over.
The devs are bringing Harvest Moon to Steam ahead of schedule with PS4 and Nintendo Switch versions coming in early 2018.
DeNA has announced that some heavy-hitting developers will be working on five new games for its mobile social platform, Mobage, including No More Heroes and Harvest Moon titles.