Concept art for Valve's canceled game Stars of Blood surfaces
The project first gained public notice in 2012, but some recently unearthed concept art has social media buzzing once again.
The project first gained public notice in 2012, but some recently unearthed concept art has social media buzzing once again.
It appears that Valve might be getting the Half-Life gang back together with the return of Episode 1 and 2's writer, Erik Wolpaw.
The former writer decided to share the story in his own way.
Happy Alien day! To celebrate Ellen Ripley's continued conquest for survival against Xenomorphs, let's take a look back at some of the most terrifying aliens we've encountered in video games.