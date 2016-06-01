Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2 to get rollback netcode
During CEOtaku, Arc System Works confirmed that previous game Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2 is also getting rollback with a beta coming in late October.
During CEOtaku, Arc System Works confirmed that previous game Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2 is also getting rollback with a beta coming in late October.
From Dishonored 2 to Mass Effect Andromeda, here's a look at all of the games announced for E3 2016.
The game isn't out until December 16, but a demo for Guilty Gear Xrd -SIGN- will open up to PlayStation Plus members tomorrow.
The long-running anime fighting franchise returns when Guilty Gear Xrd -SIGN- hits PS4 and PS3 at the end of the year.