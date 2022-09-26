Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2 to get rollback netcode During CEOtaku, Arc System Works confirmed that previous game Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2 is also getting rollback with a beta coming in late October.

It’s a great time to be a Guilty Gear fan whether you’re digging Strive or still clinging to the previous generation title, Guilty Gear Xrd. With Guilty Gear Strive having revolutionized the franchise with rollback netcode, many have asked for the netcode to be applied to older ArcSys games, including Guilty Gear Xrd. Arc System Works has heard the pleas and is making it happen. Recently, the developer announced that it would be bringing rollback netcode to Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2 (the final version of the last game), and a beta for the netcode is coming in late October.

Arc System Works announced Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2’s rollback netcode in a special announcement during CEOtaku. Right before the Guilty Gear Strive Finals, CEO boss Alex Jebailey and Arc System Works' Junior Ferreira thanked fans for their support and engagement with the game, and then went on to share the trailer announcing rollback for Xrd. While no official date of the actual implementation was announced just yet, players will be able to participate in a beta test for Guilty Gear Xrd’s rollback netcode which is planned to begin on October 28, 2022.

This is a big deal for a lot of older fans of the Guilty Gear series. While the Guilty Gear Xrd Revelator base game is required to play, many fans have been asking for rollback in Xrd for a while. It seems Arc System Works is happy to support this feature in its games, both old and new. It also announced implementation of rollback into Dragon Ball FighterZ during EVO 2022. That’s not even including that Guilty Gear Strive is also getting crossplay with its own beta on the way in the near future, following a launch on Xbox and Game Pass.

With rollback for Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2 confirmed, stay tuned for further details leading up to the beta date, such as how to get involved. We’ll have those details right here at Shacknews.