Gravity Rush developer Japan Studio reportedly being shut down by Sony
The development studio behind titles like Gravity Rush, Ape Escape, and more is being shut down by Sony.
Track down treasure chests that contain spoils to aid you on your gravity-defying adventures.
From Kat's duds in the first game to pre-order exclusives, learn how to customize your wardrobe.
Everything you need to know to command the forces of gravity in Gravity Rush 2.
Kat is back with three ways to defy gravity.
A new trailer for Gravity Rush 2 has been released showing off Kat's Lunar and Jupiter Style abilities as well as AI-controller co-op.
Gravity Rush is an old Vita favorite, but now PS4 owners will get their first crack at the game in December... with a new sequel also announced for next year. (Update: Japan will get it in December, but North America will have a slightly longer wait.)