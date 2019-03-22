Latest Stadia Connect reveals 11 more games headed to the platform
There's a wide selection of Stadia titles on their way out, as well as a few updates to expect in the near future from games on the platform already.
These are all the games we currently know are coming to Google Stadia at launch and in the future. Strap in –there's a lot to take in.
We finally know when to expect Google Stadia, and it's dogpiling on the rest of the big debuts this November.
A deluge of new Google Stadia information is about to hit, and you can watch all the action go down right here with us at Shacknews.
Google Stadia head honcho Phil Harrison says developers already have fighting games in development for the streaming service.
Content creators will find lots to like with Google Stadia and its advanced livestream capabilities when uploading to Youtube.
Google wants to bring back the excitement of couch co-op gaming with the Stream Connect function in the Google Stadio streaming platform.