Facebook ad glitch being called one of the worst in over a decade
Advertisers are seeking refunds from Facebook after a glitch caused companies to fund ineffective campaigns, including one where most of the daily ad budget was spent by 9 a.m.
Advertisers are seeking refunds from Facebook after a glitch caused companies to fund ineffective campaigns, including one where most of the daily ad budget was spent by 9 a.m.
Apple iPhone users might want to disable FaceTime after a glitch is reported to open audio up to anyone calling them.
Fingers crossed that's all the rains down in the beta for Red Dead Online.
Please take a look at what happens when you use this newly discovered glitch called the Bullet Time Bounce.
Twitch streamer, Zant, showed off some sick moves with a new shortcut to the top of Hyrule Castle in Breath of the Wild.
A glitch discovered in the latest Mario game for Nintendo Switch is breaking the high score leaderboard.
This Windows 10 update is causing multi-monitor systems to have major issues.
Nearly 30 years after its release, it appears someone has found a new glitch in the original Super Mario Bros.
In addition to the departure of studio co-founder Kellee Santiago, executive producer Robin Hunicke has also announced she's leaving thatgamecompany.