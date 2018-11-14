EA returns Need for Speed development to Criterion
After several years under the handling of Ghost Games, Need for Speed is being returned to Burnout studio Criterion Games.
The line between feature film CGI and video game effects continues to blur.
Players will take the role of one of three characters and square off against a crime family.
If you want more details, you'll probably have to wait until EA Play around E3.
Annual franchising once again takes precedent.
Several months after the release of the Need for Speed reboot, Ghost Games has revealed it's already working on a new game for release next year.
Be the envy of all of your racing buds by starting your Need for Speed adventure early.
The wait for the PC version of Need for Speed is almost here and EA is aiming to reward PC players for their patience with a few extra features.
Need for Speed has received a reboot, but should the series stick to its roots or is this new direction one that will keep it going strong for years to come? Our review.
EA has revealed a total of 51 cars will be available to race in its upcoming Need for Speed.