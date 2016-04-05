Weekend PC Download Deals for August 13: EVO 21 ushers in discounts
The biggest competitive fight game tournament in the world just kicked off and now you can score amazing deals on the most popular games featured at the event.
The biggest competitive fight game tournament in the world just kicked off and now you can score amazing deals on the most popular games featured at the event.
Traumatized gamers forced to click through NPC's backstory respond with vitriol, Internet posts.
GamersGate is turning 10 years old and celebrating with 10 days of sales, starting with deals for the Dragon Age franchise and others.
Botanicula starring in a 'pay what you want' Humble Bundle on the very day it launched certainly was an unexpected treat for many, but less so for those who pre-ordered it. In apology, pre-orderers are being given goodies including Machinarium.
Steam accounted for 81% of all The Witcher 2 digital sales in the first six months, CD Projekt has revealed by announcing its digital sales figures. GOG rung up 35% of the 240,000-odd sales, while all other platforms combined only made up 4%.
"A large portion" of the the digital distributor's catalogue will be available to play for free, in return for watching a short advert before the game launches. The 'FreeGames' service is slated to launch in September.