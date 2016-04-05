New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

All Stories Tagged: GamersGate

Botanicula pre-orders get goodies in apology

Botanicula starring in a 'pay what you want' Humble Bundle on the very day it launched certainly was an unexpected treat for many, but less so for those who pre-ordered it. In apology, pre-orderers are being given goodies including Machinarium.

The Witcher 2 digital sales breakdown: 81% through Steam

Steam accounted for 81% of all The Witcher 2 digital sales in the first six months, CD Projekt has revealed by announcing its digital sales figures. GOG rung up 35% of the 240,000-odd sales, while all other platforms combined only made up 4%.

GamersGate launching ad-supported free games

"A large portion" of the the digital distributor's catalogue will be available to play for free, in return for watching a short advert before the game launches. The 'FreeGames' service is slated to launch in September.

Load More Stories
Load More Stories
Hello, Meet Lola