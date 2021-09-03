Weekend PC Download Deals for September 1: Labor Day discounts

It’s hard to believe, but we are nearly three-quarters of the way through 2021. This (and last) year has been anything but normal, but thanks to the dedicated folks who design and build video games, we still have the opportunity to enjoy new virtual experiences that can help alleviate the stresses caused by the many problems in the world.
If you’ve been holding off on grabbing some of the biggest games of 2020 and 2021, your patience is about to be rewarded with some scorching hot deals from the biggest digital storefronts. So take some extra time this extended holiday weekend to stock up on some Steam icons!
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Epic Games Store
Epic Games Store has an all-new game to give away for free this week, along with some big sales on popular titles from 505 Games and Ubisoft.
- Yoku’s Island Express - $0.00 (100% off)
- Ghostrunner - $11.99 (60% off)
- Death Stranding - $23.99 (60% off)
- Control - $11.99 (60% off)
- Anno 1800 Standard - $23.99 (60% off)
- Anno 1800 is also free-to-try this weekend on EGS!
Fanatical
- Pillar of Eternity II: Deadfire - $14.99 (75% off)
- Project Cars: GOTY Edition - $4.93 (90% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 - $17.39 (42% off)
- The Banner Saga - $4.74 (82% off)
- And many more titles!
Gamersgate
Gamersgate is now hosting their end-of-summer sale and big deals are to be had across a variety of participating publishers.
Capcom Publisher Sale
- Monster Hunter: Iceborne - $21.79 (46% off)
- Phoenix Wright Ace Attorney Trilogy - $17.58 (41% off)
- Street Fighter V - Champion Edition - $17.57 (41% off)
- And many more titles!
505 Games Sale
- Control - $13.91 (65% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $10.43 (35% off)
- Assetto Corsa Competizione - $13.91 (65% off)
- And many more titles!
Focus Home Interactive Sale
- GreedFall - Gold Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Snowrunner - $23.99 (20% off)
- Insurgency Sandstorm - $14.99 (50% off)
- And many more titles!
Kalypso Sale
- Starbase Utopia - $29.99 (20% off)
- Port Royale 4 - $29.99 (25% off)
- Kalypso Ultra Bundle - $83.99 (65% off)
- And many more titles!
GOG.com
GOG is currently celebrating RPG Month with loads of hot deals.
- Witcher 3: GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Dragon Age: Origins Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- And many more titles!
Humble Bundle
Best of Stealth Bundle - Hop into cardboard boxes. Don a disguise. However you like to stealth your way through games, you’ll find a lot to love in our Best of Stealth bundle, with both Hitman (2016) Game of the Year Edition and HITMAN 2 - Gold Edition, plus much more. There's even a coupon for Hitman 3 that works with our Summer Sale discount! As always, your purchase helps support a charity of your choice! $12 for all 8 titles.
Back to School Bundle - Relive your childhood, or introduce young ones to the adventures created by Humongous Entertainment with our newest bundle! Enjoy childhood video game classics like Spy Fox in "Dry Cereal", Putt-Putt Saves The Zoo, and Pajama Sam: No Need to Hide When It's Dark Outside. Plus, your purchase helps support a charity of your choice! $14 or more unlocks all titles.
EA Publisher Sale
- Mass Effect: Legendary Edition - $39.59 (34% off)
- Battlefield 5: Definitive Edition - $7.99 (84% off)
- It Takes Two - $29.99 (25% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $19.99 (50% off)
- And many more titles!
Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Code Vein Deluxe - $19.99 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate - $19.79 (82% off)
- And many more titles!
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $40.19 (33% off)
- Noita - $12.99 (35% off)
- Satisfactory - $23.99 (20% off)
- GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- - $47.99 (20% off)
- Wasteland 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon - $38.99 (35% off)
Steam
505 Games Publisher Sale
- Death Stranding - $23.99 (60% off)
- Control - $15.99 (60% off)
- Ghostrunner - $11.99 (60% off)
- Assetto Corsa Competizione - $15.99 (60% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $19.99 (50% off)
- And many more titles!
- HOOD: Outlaws and Legends - $17.99 (40% off)
- What the Golf? - $6.79 (66% off)
- No Man’s Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 - $19.79 (34% off)
- Hunt: Showdown - $19.99 (50% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $40.19 (33% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI - $8.99 (85% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
