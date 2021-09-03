Weekend PC Download Deals for September 1: Labor Day discounts

It’s hard to believe, but we are nearly three-quarters of the way through 2021. This (and last) year has been anything but normal, but thanks to the dedicated folks who design and build video games, we still have the opportunity to enjoy new virtual experiences that can help alleviate the stresses caused by the many problems in the world.

If you’ve been holding off on grabbing some of the biggest games of 2020 and 2021, your patience is about to be rewarded with some scorching hot deals from the biggest digital storefronts. So take some extra time this extended holiday weekend to stock up on some Steam icons!

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Epic Games Store

Epic Games Store has an all-new game to give away for free this week, along with some big sales on popular titles from 505 Games and Ubisoft.

Fanatical

Gamersgate

Gamersgate is now hosting their end-of-summer sale and big deals are to be had across a variety of participating publishers.

Capcom Publisher Sale

505 Games Sale

Focus Home Interactive Sale

Kalypso Sale

GOG.com

GOG is currently celebrating RPG Month with loads of hot deals.

Humble Bundle

Best of Stealth Bundle - Hop into cardboard boxes. Don a disguise. However you like to stealth your way through games, you’ll find a lot to love in our Best of Stealth bundle, with both Hitman (2016) Game of the Year Edition and HITMAN 2 - Gold Edition, plus much more. There's even a coupon for Hitman 3 that works with our Summer Sale discount! As always, your purchase helps support a charity of your choice! $12 for all 8 titles.

Back to School Bundle - Relive your childhood, or introduce young ones to the adventures created by Humongous Entertainment with our newest bundle! Enjoy childhood video game classics like Spy Fox in "Dry Cereal", Putt-Putt Saves The Zoo, and Pajama Sam: No Need to Hide When It's Dark Outside. Plus, your purchase helps support a charity of your choice! $14 or more unlocks all titles.

EA Publisher Sale

Bandai Namco Publisher Sale

Steam

505 Games Publisher Sale

