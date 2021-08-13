Weekend PC Download Deals for August 13: EVO 21 ushers in discounts

Each summer the esports and competitive gaming world put their eyes on Las Vegas, Nevada for the annual EVO Championship Series. This tournament collects many of the best talents from across the globe for a weekend where legends could be born.

If you are new to the fighting game community or have been waiting for the right time to pick up some of the genre’s best, this weekend’s PC gaming deals are just what the doctor ordered. Digital distribution giant Steam is offering massive discounts on all the official EVO titles as well as some community favorites. If fisticuffs aren’t your style, some of this weekend’s other deals might be up your alley.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Epic Games Store brings an outer space favorite as its free game of the week, plus some Assassin’s Creed deals, plus some discounts on new releases.

GOG has some nice deals this weekend, including discounts on Bethesda titles.

Humble Bundle

Remarkable Rougelikes Bundle - You only get one life. Well, maybe. Okay, definitely not in roguelikes. You get plenty. Make every run through some of the best roguelikes count in our new bundle, Remarkable Roguelikes. Master the mechanics of some of the best roguelikes around including Hero Siege Complete, Heroes of Hammerwatch, and EVERSPACE. Plus, your purchase helps support a charity of your choice! $10 for all titles.

Big Brain Bundle - It’s big brain time, gamers! We’re going at it, mech-to-mech, human-to-alien, and chess piece to chess piece on a 5D chessboard. It’s time to switch on that big fleshy brain of yours and dive into some seriously tactical titles that will expect you to consider strategy and deep tactics. Get ready to battle it out in games like Battletech, X-COM 2, and 5D Chess With Multiverse Time Travel. Plus, your purchase helps support Worldreader! $9 or more unlocks all titles.

Jackbox Summer Party Bundle - It’s party time, so sit down, grab a phone or tablet, and switch on one of Jackbox Games’ Party Packs! With our new Jackbox Summer Party Bundle, you can make this summer one to remember with friends, with games like The Jackbox Party Pack 3, The Jackbox Party Pack 5, and The Jackbox Party Pack 6. Plus, your purchase helps support St. Jude’s Research Hospital, Child's Play, and a charity of your choice! $20 or more unlock all 18 titles.

