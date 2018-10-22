All Stories Tagged: First-Person Shooter
Blendo Games announces Skin Deep, an immersive non-linear FPS game
You're outnumbered, outgunned, and have no shoes in this latest game from Blendo.
LawBreakers' servers are officially offline
Boss Key Productions' gravity-defying FPS title is no longer playable.
Doom on Switch Patch Covering Audio Issues, Menu Fixes, and More is Coming Soon
Patches for Doom on Switch, what a time to be alive.
PUBG Adding First-Person Servers In Its Next Update
Players who prefer third-person mode won't be forced to play on those servers.
STRAFE Release Date Announced
Check out this bloody awesome trailer!
How Wolfenstein: The New Order will change your preconceptions
With The New Order, B.J. Blazkowicz's return could be something big for first-person shooter fans.