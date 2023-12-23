Shacknews Best FPS Game of 2023 - RoboCop: Rogue City

Single-player, story-driven, first-person shooter games are few and far between these days, so it’s delightful every time one comes around. RoboCop: Rogue City takes one of Hollywood’s dormant IP and gives it an amazing jolt of life. The game truly makes you feel like RoboCop, to the clunking of his metallic armor on the ground as he pursues criminals, to the various tools and gadgets at his disposal.

The levels of RoboCop include destructible environments and enemies that are equally fun to blast through. The shooting is sharp, tactful, and satisfying. The various skill upgrades (combat, armor, engineering, etc.) make RoboCop the ultimate killing machine. The cherry on top is that Peter Weller, the original RoboCop actor, reprised his role for the game.

RoboCop is the ultimate FPS power fantasy. RoboCop is a formidable force, and Teyon has managed to fully translate that experience to gaming. RoboCop: Rogue City is a reminder of what can be done when an IP falls in the right hands, and that there’s certainly still a market for single-player first-person shooter games.

