Final Fantasy 13 headlines early September 2021 Xbox Game Pass arrivals
Xbox has revealed its early September lineup for the Game Pass, including Final Fantasy 13, Craftopia, Breathedge, and more.
Xbox has revealed its early September lineup for the Game Pass, including Final Fantasy 13, Craftopia, Breathedge, and more.
If Final Fantasy 13's shortcomings have proven a massive disappointment, there may be a fix at hand from the man that saved the PC version of Dark Souls.
Square Enix is bringing the Final Fantasy XIII trilogy to Steam, beginning with the first game, set to hit on October 9.