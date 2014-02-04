New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Stories Tagged: Feral Interactive

XCOM: Enemy Within trailer reveals human rivals EXALT

Oh, how ruddy marvellous! As if aliens attacking our cities and murdering our citizens weren't trouble enough, now a mysterious rogue human organisation named EXALT is stirring trouble too. They'll spread dissent in XCOM: Enemy Unknown's expansion Enemy Within, 2K has revealed, until you hunt them down in new mission types--including a base invasion.

XCOM: Enemy Within trailer shows 5 minutes of gameplay

Grenades spitting needles, snipers leaping metres into the air, punching aliens to death with your mechsuit, and other treats are shown off in a five-minute narrated gameplay trailer for XCOM: Enemy Unknown's expansion Enemy Within. Yes, it's a very scripted demo, but mechsuit.

XCOM: Enemy Within expansion announced

Just as XCOM: Enemy Unknown was a wonderful callback to days of yore, so's its expansion pack. Enemy Within, announced today by 2K, is far more than a mere mission pack, adding add oodles of shiny newness including new enemies, maps, augmentations, abilities, weapons, equipment, and upgradeable mech suits.

GRID coming to Mac on March 28

GRID 2 may be racing its way to PC and consoles on May 28, but that doesn't mean Mac users are being left in the dust. They will be able to get the original GRID when Feral Interactive releases it on March 28.

XCOM: Enemy Unknown invading Mac

If you're a Mac owner whose stubborn refusal to dual-boot Windows has kept you from playing one of 2012's best games good news: XCOM: Enemy Unknown is coming to you. Port publisher Feral Interactive today announced it's bringing Firaxis's turn-based tactics 'em up to Mac this spring with all DLC included.

