Alien: Isolation to bring fresh nightmares to Nintendo Switch in December
If you've ever wanted to take a Xenomorph nightmare on the go, you'll be able to when Alien: Isolation comes to the Nintendo Switch in early December.
2K Games is working on a pair of Complete Editions for Civilization V and XCOM: Enemy Unknown. The former will release tomorrow, while the latter arrives on March 4 with XCOM: Enemy Within packed in.
Crystal Dynamics' Tomb Raider reboot is now available to play on Mac computers.
Rayman Origins will hit the Mac on December 12 for $19.99, Ubisoft has announced.
Tomb Raider is coming to Mac thanks to a port from Feral Interactive, the company announced today.
Oh, how ruddy marvellous! As if aliens attacking our cities and murdering our citizens weren't trouble enough, now a mysterious rogue human organisation named EXALT is stirring trouble too. They'll spread dissent in XCOM: Enemy Unknown's expansion Enemy Within, 2K has revealed, until you hunt them down in new mission types--including a base invasion.
Grenades spitting needles, snipers leaping metres into the air, punching aliens to death with your mechsuit, and other treats are shown off in a five-minute narrated gameplay trailer for XCOM: Enemy Unknown's expansion Enemy Within. Yes, it's a very scripted demo, but mechsuit.
Just as XCOM: Enemy Unknown was a wonderful callback to days of yore, so's its expansion pack. Enemy Within, announced today by 2K, is far more than a mere mission pack, adding add oodles of shiny newness including new enemies, maps, augmentations, abilities, weapons, equipment, and upgradeable mech suits.
GRID 2 may be racing its way to PC and consoles on May 28, but that doesn't mean Mac users are being left in the dust. They will be able to get the original GRID when Feral Interactive releases it on March 28.
If you're a Mac owner whose stubborn refusal to dual-boot Windows has kept you from playing one of 2012's best games good news: XCOM: Enemy Unknown is coming to you. Port publisher Feral Interactive today announced it's bringing Firaxis's turn-based tactics 'em up to Mac this spring with all DLC included.