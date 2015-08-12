Krafton Montreal Studio opens with Far Cry director set as lead
Patrik Methe previously worked on Far Cry 3, 4, 5, and New Dawn at Ubisoft Montreal.
Patrik Methe previously worked on Far Cry 3, 4, 5, and New Dawn at Ubisoft Montreal.
Ubisoft's Far Cry 4 Complete Edition is getting a North American release and is expected to launch in September.
Ubisoft is apparently working on a complete edition of Far Cry 4, and Amazon has just leaked its existence.
You can have a deep and satisfying gaming experience without having to spend 40 hours or more playing it. Here are ten games that will satisfy without eating up all your spare time.
There are times when you step into a shiny new car, plane, or mech only to realize you were better off walking. We're spotlighting 5 of the worst vehicles in video game history.
Valley of the Yetis is Far Cry 4's final DLC release. This mini-campaign features a whole new story topped with formidable beasts. Did the yetis leave us cold? Our review.
Far Cry 4 is about to get a yeti invasion in March with its latest piece of DLC, in which stranded pilot Ajay must make a harrowing escape from a cult out to kill him.
A new piece of DLC for Far Cry 4 has been made available, called Hurk Deluxe. In this DLC pack, you'll receive new weapons and five new missions to play through.
Far Cry 4's first substantial piece of DLC is available today, in which solo players or co-op buddies must race against time to escape from the wretched Durgesh Prison.
2014 turned out to be a great year for video game villains. Today, we rundown some of the biggest, most antagonistic personalities of the year.