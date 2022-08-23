Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022: All announcements, reveals & trailers
In case you missed the Geoff Keighley-hosted Gamescom Opening Night Live, we have every announcement, reveal, and trailer to help you catch up.
Benzies' new studio, Build a Rocket Boy, teased the first look at its new game to kick off Geoff Keighley's Opening Night Live 2022 at Gamescom.