EverQuest co-creator Brad McQuaid has passed away
The official Twitter account for Pantheon, the MMO McQuaid was working on until his passing, reported the news last night.
Playing together appealed more to the EQ development team than stabbing each other in the back.
In his search for a publisher after Sony hesitated to support an online-only PC game, EverQuest boss John Smedley reached out to the Windows publisher.
Developers share memorable moments and behind-the-scenes stories in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Daybreak Game Company's groundbreaking MMORPG.
The event, scheduled to run April 27-28 in San Diego, CA, will feature panels with EverQuest developers as they recount two decades of stories in and around the world of Norrath.
Before they raised the bar for virtual worlds in 1999, EverQuest's developers had to coax the game into rendering and placing items.
EverQuest's technical director talks the challenge of introducing veteran players to new systems, and discloses a personal story that opened her eyes to how developing video games can change the world.
Daybreak games hooked Shacknews up with the world premiere of their latest expansion's key art.