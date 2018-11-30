Embracer Group acquires Eidos, Crystal Dynamics, Square Enix Montreal, and several IP
Embracer Group has made a massive acquisition of Eidos, Crystal Dynamics, Square Enix Montreal, and a bunch of IP including Tomb Raider.
Embracer Group has made a massive acquisition of Eidos, Crystal Dynamics, Square Enix Montreal, and a bunch of IP including Tomb Raider.
In 1996, Core Design's Tomb Raider revolutionized 3D gaming. Six years later, the franchise and its heroine had fallen from grace. Developers from Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal look back on their blockbuster origin trilogy, and discuss how Lara Croft came back from darkness to take her place in the spotlight as one of gaming's most powerful and resourceful icons.
Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris will be here next week, and as a result, Team Fortress 2 will be celebrating its launch by offering six Lara Croft-themed items. And, yes - there will be short shorts.
Xbox head Phil Spencer has confirmed that the exclusivity deal of Rise of the Tomb Raider has a duration.
When Square Enix acquired Eidos in 2009, company veteran Ian Livingstone was declared its 'life president.' Apparently this isn't a blood-bound oath, as Livingstone is walking away from the company after almost two decades, his heart still beating, to focus on other projects. These include improving UK schools and computer education, and belonging to oodles of industry bodies.
Several staff departures and an apparently unreleased trailer point to some trouble for Thief 4, though the game is still an active project as far as we know.
The original Deus Ex has been rated for release on PlayStation 3, most likely as a PS2 classic.
The Kane & Lynch series may be coming back, as Square Enix has registered a trademark for "Sleeping Dogs."
Enemies in Hitman: Absolution won't be nameless goons like your garden variety stealth (or action, or stealth/action) game.
Thief 4 may carry online features, and runs on Unreal Engine 4, according to CVs of various Eidos Montreal employees.