EA Access is coming to Steam
The gaming subscription service along with most of EA's catalogue are making their way to the Steam store.
The gaming subscription service along with most of EA's catalogue are making their way to the Steam store.
Plenty of new titles are coming to the service, in case you're looking to subscribe.
The video game publishing giant finally brings its popular Access subscription service to users of the Playstation 4.
Available today, players can play the Battlefront 2 multiplayer in full and get a taste of the single-player campaign.
Xbox One players who subscribe to EA Access Play can huddle up for this season's NFL game.
Learn the Madden NFL 18 and EA Access release date schedule.
Respawn’s 2016 mech-filled FPS is now available to Access subscribers.
EA/Origin Access members can play up to 10 hours of Mass Effect: Andromeda in the Play First Trial.
In a switch to EA's standard sales model, Mass Effect won't have a Season Pass, and EA Origin Access subscribers get it first.
Both Mirror's Edge and Mirror's Edge Catalyst will be available for free for EA Access subscribers on Xbox One starting next week.