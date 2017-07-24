Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary Edition World Tour comes to Switch next week
If you've ever wanted Duke Nukem on your Nintendo Switch, then next week is your time.
Bobby Prince alleges that he never gave permission for the music to be used, nor did he receive any money from it.
Lost in the shuffle of movie trailers at SDCC 2017 was a cameo from Duke Nukem in Ready Player One. Hail to the King, Baby!
The re-released improves elements of Duke Nukem 3D and features new assets made by some of the game's original developers.