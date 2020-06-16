Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary Edition World Tour comes to Switch next week If you've ever wanted Duke Nukem on your Nintendo Switch, then next week is your time.

Yes, it has been many years since Duke Nukem got locked and loaded for Duke Nukem 3D, considered a PC gaming classic. But there's a whole generation of players out there who never got a chance to experience Duke in his heyday. So here's an opportunity to live out the character's glory days with Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary Edition World Tour, which has been announced for Nintendo Switch.

Some might look at this and think, "Wait a minute, this isn't Duke Nukem 3D's 20th anniversary." No, it is not. This is actually the 24th anniversary of Duke Nukem 3D. However, the original 20th Anniversary Edition World Tour released on PC back in 2016. That game is now coming to Switch and will feature everything contained in that version, including the remastered visuals, new music, Duke one-liners, and new episode five. You can experience Duke with a shiny new coat of paint or you can toggle on the original 1996 graphics engine at any time.

On top of that, Gearbox and developer SONKA Games have worked to pack in a number of Switch-exclusive features into this version of Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary Edition World Tour. That includes optional gyroscopic aiming, HD rumble, motion controls, and local wireless multiplayer.

Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary Edition World Tour is coming much sooner than you might think. It'll be out next Tuesday, June 16. But that's not the end of the story. It's available for pre-order right now on the Nintendo eShop for half-price, bringing the total cost down to $4.99. This promotional price will run all the way until July 7, so there's plenty of time after the game releases to take advantage of this special offer. If you'd rather own it on PC, well, it's on Steam right now, but it'll cost you a little more.