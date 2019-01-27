EVO 2022 early registration ends with Guilty Gear Strive leading total entrants
Even the ever-popular Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition and Tekken 7 are sitting behind Guilty Gear in total entrants this year.
As the Red Bull Final Summoning continues to unfold, it looks like the next Dragon Ball FighterZ Season Pass has leaked.
He's competing to be the first Dragon Ball FighterZ world champion, but first, Dominique 'SonicFox' McLean took a moment to talk to Shacknews about this weekend's tournament, Mortal Kombat 11, Skullgirls, and being the most visible black, furry, queer face in gaming.
He's entering Saturday's Dragon Ball FighterZ Final Summoning Last Chance Qualifiers as one of the favorites. But before he competes, Jon 'dekillsage' Coello takes some time to talk to Shacknews.
Red Bull Final Summoning will be the home of the final event of the first Dragon FighterZ World Tour season.
Panda Global's PGstats team has branched outside of Super Smash Bros. for the first time and offered its first comprehensive list of the top players in Dragon Ball FighterZ, with EVO champion SonicFox sitting at the top.
Two legendary Saiyans are joining the fighting game's roster via the first wave of DLC.