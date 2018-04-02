New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Stories Tagged: Double Helix

Killer Instinct: Season 2 begins with TJ Combo

Iron Galaxy is ready to pick up the ball left behind by Double Helix and continue on through the next season of Killer Instinct. And they're wasting no time in bringing back another one of the series' favorite fighters by debuting the pugilistic TJ Combo.

Strider retrospective reintroduces Hiryu

Strider arrives next week on PC and consoles, but some of you may not be familiar with the badass ninja. Thankfully, Capcom is helping out with a retrospective video and also detailing a pre-order bonus for the PC version along the way.

Amazon acquires Double Helix Games

Amazon has taken a major step forward into the world of game development by confirming its purchase of Double Helix, the development studio behind Killer Instinct and Strider.

