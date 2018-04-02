Killer Instinct (2013) 10th anniversary update announced at EVO 2023
Lead designer James Goddard took the stage at EVO 2023 to announce Killer Instinct's update, and Iron Galaxy has also confirmed its involvement.
The colorful, team-based arena action game from developer Double Helix was once thought to be one of Amazon Game Studios’ flagship titles.
Iron Galaxy is ready to pick up the ball left behind by Double Helix and continue on through the next season of Killer Instinct. And they're wasting no time in bringing back another one of the series' favorite fighters by debuting the pugilistic TJ Combo.
The first season of Killer Instinct has come to a close, with the release of its final playable character. The so-'90s-it-hurts cyborg knight Fulgore joins the cast along with a new Arcade Mode.
Spinal's debut in Killer Instinct was marred by bugs and crashes. The next update promises to fix these issues, including the 'Jail' issues and crashes caused by Spinal's teleport move.
It's been nearly 15 years Capcom's Strider series last slashed the original PlayStation.
Strider arrives next week on PC and consoles, but some of you may not be familiar with the badass ninja. Thankfully, Capcom is helping out with a retrospective video and also detailing a pre-order bonus for the PC version along the way.
According to Microsoft, the company will be working with a new developer for future updates on the franchise.
Amazon has taken a major step forward into the world of game development by confirming its purchase of Double Helix, the development studio behind Killer Instinct and Strider.
Strider is set to release on PS3 and PS4 on February 18, then PC, Xbox 360, and Xbox One on February 19. It will be $14.99 across all platforms. Capcom also revealed new Challenge Modes today.