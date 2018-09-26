New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Stories Tagged: DiRT Series

Dirt Showdown demo smashes in today

This Tuesday! Tuesday! Tuesday! a demo for Codemasters' arcade racing spin-off Dirt Showdown is smashing! bashing! dashing! and crashing! into PC, Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3! 3! 3! If you like cars, or truly hate them, you might want to play it.

Dirt Showdown debut gameplay trailer rides up

This Friday! Friday! Friday! Codemasters is offering the first in-game look at Dirt Showdown. Virtual drivers smash! dash! bash! and crash! for your amusement in a gameplay trailer and screenshots, showing how this Dirt series offshot amps up the action.

