Dirt 5 confirms free upgrades to PS5 & Xbox Series X editions
Codemasters confirmed in a new feature trailer that Dirt 5 will one of the growing list of games to get free upgrades to its best edition if you have a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X.
Codemasters confirmed in a new feature trailer that Dirt 5 will one of the growing list of games to get free upgrades to its best edition if you have a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X.
The breakthrough rally simulation hit will be getting a sequel in 2019.
Now is your chance to purchase the complete version of DiRT Rally at the Early Access price.
We wouldn't be surprised to see DiRT Rally make its way to consoles.
DiRT Rally hit Steam Early Access earlier this week and resident racing enthusiast Eric Shugg took to the Shacknews YouTube channel to offer up a full analysis.
A new DiRT has been announced by Codemasters and is now available to play on Steam Early Access.
Codemasters has been taking to social media to tease a new Dirt announcement, hinting that we'll see something come of it in 2014.
This Tuesday! Tuesday! Tuesday! a demo for Codemasters' arcade racing spin-off Dirt Showdown is smashing! bashing! dashing! and crashing! into PC, Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3! 3! 3! If you like cars, or truly hate them, you might want to play it.
Codemasters will abandon development of action games and will focus on the racing genre
This Friday! Friday! Friday! Codemasters is offering the first in-game look at Dirt Showdown. Virtual drivers smash! dash! bash! and crash! for your amusement in a gameplay trailer and screenshots, showing how this Dirt series offshot amps up the action.