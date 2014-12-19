New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Stories Tagged: Die Gute Fabrik

Sportsfriends coming to PS4 in 2014

Sportsfriends, a magical collection of sports-themed local multiplayer games, is also coming to PlayStation 4. Featuring Johann Sebastian Joust, Super Pole Riders, BaraBariBall, and Hokra, the four games are finally nearing completion.

Sportsfriends pre-orders offer alpha builds of local multiplayer lovelies

If you've got friends and enjoy beating them in video games whilst yelling in their faces, you should pre-order local multiplayer bundle Sportsfriends and honestly, do something about that aggression. It's a fantastic $30 collection of top local competitive games J.S. Joust, Hokra, Super Pole Riders, BaraBariBall, and pre-orders have now opened offering alpha builds of the lot.

Sportsfriends scores Kickstarter goal

Propose something nostalgic and people will whip their wallets out, but ask for help with something new and you may lose all hope in this so-called culture. Fortunately, the phenomenal Sportsfriends managed to narrowly hit its Kickstarter funding goal in the final day, after an awful struggle. Rejoice! J.S. Joust and several other wonderful, wonderful local multiplayer games will receive a proper release.

