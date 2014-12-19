Sportsfriends scores Kickstarter goal

Propose something nostalgic and people will whip their wallets out, but ask for help with something new and you may lose all hope in this so-called culture. Fortunately, the phenomenal Sportsfriends managed to narrowly hit its Kickstarter funding goal in the final day, after an awful struggle. Rejoice! J.S. Joust and several other wonderful, wonderful local multiplayer games will receive a proper release.