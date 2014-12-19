Private Division announces four new publishing partnerships, each working on a new IP
You can look forward to new games from Die Gute Fabrik, Evening Star, Piccolo Studio, and Yellow Brick Games, all published by Private Division.
Released earlier this year on PS3 and PS4, Sportsfriends makes its way to PC today. Unfortunately, hardware limitations means it's coming without the physical fun fest known as Johann Sebastian Joust.
Sportsfriends co-creator Bennett Foddy explains how they hope to win players over with their local-only approach to multiplayer.
Sportsfriends, a compilation of four local multiplayer games, will be available on PS3 and PS4 for $14.99. Included in the bundle are Johann Sebastian Joust, Hokra, Super Pole Riders, and BaraBariBall.
Sportsfriends, a magical collection of sports-themed local multiplayer games, is also coming to PlayStation 4. Featuring Johann Sebastian Joust, Super Pole Riders, BaraBariBall, and Hokra, the four games are finally nearing completion.
Where is my Heart was a fascinating indie game from 2011--but it never really caught the attention of the PlayStation crowd. Two years later, it's coming to PC.
Johann Sebastian Joust developer detailed their next adventure game, a "quiet single player" adventure that's "the opposite of Sports Friends."
If you've got friends and enjoy beating them in video games whilst yelling in their faces, you should pre-order local multiplayer bundle Sportsfriends and honestly, do something about that aggression. It's a fantastic $30 collection of top local competitive games J.S. Joust, Hokra, Super Pole Riders, BaraBariBall, and pre-orders have now opened offering alpha builds of the lot.
Propose something nostalgic and people will whip their wallets out, but ask for help with something new and you may lose all hope in this so-called culture. Fortunately, the phenomenal Sportsfriends managed to narrowly hit its Kickstarter funding goal in the final day, after an awful struggle. Rejoice! J.S. Joust and several other wonderful, wonderful local multiplayer games will receive a proper release.
The finalists for the 14th annual Independent Games Festival's Main Competition have been announced, highlighting some of the greatest indie games of 2012.