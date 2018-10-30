Shack Chat: Are you boycotting Blizzard Entertainment?
Was Blizzard's apology at BlizzCon 2019 enough, or will/are you boycotting the company? The staff discusses their feelings, and asks Shacknews Chatty readers to share theirs.
The combination of Diablo 3's wealth of content and a portable adaptation that sacrifices little in the way of visuals make Diablo 3: Eternal Collection on Switch the best version of the game yet.
Diablo 3 Senior Producer Pete Stilwell takes some time to talk to Shacknews about Diablo 3, its development, the various challenges, and why touch controls were not meant to be.
Blizzard has confirmed that the upcoming Nintendo Switch version of Diablo 3 will include amiibo support.
The first Blizzard title for Switch is confirmed.
A now-deleted article has spilled all of the beans on this long-rumored marriage of Nintendo and Blizzard.
In an exclusive chapter from 'Stay Awhile and Listen: Book II,' Blizzard North's developers recount the making of Diablo 2's desert-themed act and reflect on how the sequel's look and feel differed from the bestselling original.
Without any new content or a balance patch, what will bring the Nephalem back to the fight?
Blizzard’s co-op loot grind opens today and includes the new DLC Necromancer class.
The 2.6.0 patch is also live, even if you aren't dropping the $15 on the mini-expansion.