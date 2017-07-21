A new Deus Ex is reportedly in development at Eidos Montreal
We thought we jumped the gun in May, but perhaps we were right all along: a new Deus Ex is in fact in development according to Jason Schreier.
The Deus Ex-verse will expand on June 8, when representatives from Eidos and Square Enix announce new projects.
The latest trailer for Deus Ex: Human Revolution is very revealing, focusing on the conspiratorial aspect of the story. Watch at your own risk!
Square Enix has released yet another dev diary, this time focusing on the various cities you can travel to in the upcoming Deus Ex: Human Revolution.
Square Enix is ready to fight an invisible war, prepping a lawsuit against fifteen people for distributing an illegally-obtained early version of Deus Ex: Human Revolution online.
A new dev diary released by Square Enix focuses on the rise of nanotechnological augmentations, and the two companies that vie for control over the market: Sarif Industries and Tai Yong Medical.
Last week, Square Enix held a closed-door press event in Irvine, California to show off Eidos Montreal's upcoming cyberpunk shooter-RPG hybrid,...