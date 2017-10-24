Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Learn more about raids, quests, classes, exotic gear and more with Shacknews' strategy guide for all things related to Destiny 2.
Learn how to get The Mountaintop, a Crucible Pinnacle weapon that requires a lot of Grenade Launcher kills in Destiny 2.
Destiny 2 players have found a relatively harmless way to farm materials while being AFK in PVE, but the PVP side isn't so lucky.
Fill your armory with the various Pinnacle weapons, Destiny 2's best guns from the Vanguard, Crucible, and Gambit.
Find out what the max Power cap is in Destiny 2.