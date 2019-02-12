Oberhasli is a social & virtual concert app launching on Core from deadmau5
Musical talent deadmau5 is using the video game and interactive app toolkit to launch Oberhasli, a new virtual world & musical concert experience.
Superstar EDM performer deadmau5 has deleted his Twitch channel following a ban for hate speech. The artist does not deny the use of the homophobic slur in an unapologetic response.
Sound Shapes, one of Shacknews' Vita "system sellers," will feature exclusive tracks from Deadmau5.