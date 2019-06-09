Remedy has an unannounced game in the works according to year-end report
After the success of Control, Remedy has three more games up their sleeves, one being a Destiny-like games-as-service game, and another being an unannounced title.
After the success of Control, Remedy has three more games up their sleeves, one being a Destiny-like games-as-service game, and another being an unannounced title.
There's more Xbox news on the way with a special E3 2019 Inside Xbox presentation live stream, which you can watch right here!
Smilegate's online shooter is headed for consoles and U.S. shores in 2020.