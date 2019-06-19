Catherine: Full Body is making its way to Nintendo Switch
Catherine: Full Body, a considerably adult-oriented puzzler, is bringing its raunchy storyline to Switch this summer.
Try out some of the nefarious block puzzles ahead of the game's September release with this free demo.
The auto-play mode should make it easier to see all the endings in Catherine: Full Body, including those that involve the new character, Rin.