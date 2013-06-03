Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition comes to consoles late January 2020
The magical realist point-and-click series Kentucky Route Zero is coming to consoles in a bundled collection as the final chapter of the season finishes up on PC.
The magical realist point-and-click series Kentucky Route Zero is coming to consoles in a bundled collection as the final chapter of the season finishes up on PC.
Kentucky Route Zero act 2 is now out, and developer Cardboard Computer promises a patch to fix some of the most common bug reports soon.
Cardboard Computer announced today that its second episode of Kentucky Route Zero will be delayed until mid-May, missing its previous late April date.
Indie Developer Cardboard Computer releases Act 1 of its five-chapter "magical realist adventure" game, Kentucky Route Zero, along with a new trailer.
This week's indie picks include Ruins by Cardboard Computer, a round-up of available trailers for the thirty-six IndieCade 2011 finalists, and AirMech by Carbon Games.