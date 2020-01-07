Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition comes to consoles late January 2020 The magical realist point-and-click series Kentucky Route Zero is coming to consoles in a bundled collection as the final chapter of the season finishes up on PC.

Kentucky Route Zero is reaching the end of its journey on PC, but console players, the point-and-click adventure is just beginning. As the fifth and final act of Kentucky Route Zero is about to drop on PC, a bundled version - Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition - which collects all of Kentucky Route Zero together in one package, is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One at the end of January 2020.

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition was announced on January 7, 2020 by publisher Annapurna Interactive via their YouTube channel. On January 28, 2020, Switch, PS4, and Xbox One players will be able to experience every act and interlude of the Kentucky Route Zero adventure in one bundled package. The point-and-click adventure tells the story of the magical underground highway, the titular Kentucky Route Zero, and the travelers lost upon its stretches. You can check out a glimpse of the game in the release date trailer below.

As the TV edition of Kentucky Route Zero launches, so will the fifth and final act of the series on Steam. Buyers of the Season Pass will receive all acts thusfar, plus the final and concluding act of the game when the TV Edition launches on consoles on January 28. The series has been running for quite some time, with Cardboard Computer having launched the first act back in 2013.

It’s been a long time coming, but those who have stuck around for the entire adventure might be happy to see it’s finally coming full circle in 2020. The journey of the antique furniture shop delivery man, the haunted TV repairwoman, the young boy and his giant eagle, and the pair of robotic musicians are finally reaching their journey’s end.

To learn more about Kentucky Route Zero and its upcoming console launch, be sure to check out the game’s website