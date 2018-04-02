New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake

All Stories Tagged: Cancellation

Mega Man Legends 3 titles canceled

Another high-profile Mega Man title has been canceled this year, this time with Capcom announcing it has put the brakes on its Mega Man Legends 3 project and all related content.

Hello, Meet Lola