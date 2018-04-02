Dota Pro Circuit Winter Major 1 canceled over COVID variant concerns
With COVID variants having cases on the rise, Dota Pro Circuit has canceled their first Winter Major of the 2021-2022 season.
With COVID variants having cases on the rise, Dota Pro Circuit has canceled their first Winter Major of the 2021-2022 season.
The colorful, team-based arena action game from developer Double Helix was once thought to be one of Amazon Game Studios’ flagship titles.
He just doesn't want to do it any more.
Another high-profile Mega Man title has been canceled this year, this time with Capcom announcing it has put the brakes on its Mega Man Legends 3 project and all related content.