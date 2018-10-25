Bob Ross's The Joy of Painting will be streaming again soon on connected TVs
Happy little trees are here again. The Bob Ross Channel is slated to livestream The Joy of Painting on various streaming services starting with Samsung TV Plus.
Twitch is gonna take your boredom and sadness and beat the devil out of it.
Get creative with a plethora of art tools, games, and videos that pay homage to everyone's favorite public broadcast painter.