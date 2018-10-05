The original Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance gets a re-release on modern consoles this week
Aside from the new Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance coming up in June 2021, players can re-explore the original 2001 game starting this week.
From the Sword Coast to the Deadfire archipelago, Beneath a Starless Sky explores the making of the Infinity Engine RPGs, the history of Black Isle Studios, and the development of Obsidian Entertainment's Pillars of Eternity franchise.
Twenty-four hours before Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire launched on May 8, 2018, Shacknews visited Obsidian Entertainment to interview developers about the game's development and its roots in classic RPGs.
A new recurring feature and a sneak peek at the next Shacknews Long Read, Shacknews Long Tables feature panel-style discussions with developers. For the inaugural edition, host David L. Craddock sat down with developers from Obsidian Entertainment to discuss RPG design and the launch of Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire.
Black Isle Studios has opened up crowd-funding for Project V13, its first game since the studio reopened.
It looks like games such as Planescape: Torment 2, Icewind Dale 3 and Baldur's Gate 3 could be on the drawing board for Black Isle Studios, according to a brief announcement on the release of the company.
Black Isle Studios is "back"--at least in name--and the company still wants to make great RPGs.