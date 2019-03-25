Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered hits PS4 first today
The classic single-player campaign for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been remastered and it's out first on PlayStation 4.
The classic single-player campaign for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been remastered and it's out first on PlayStation 4.
Activision is looking to raise some extra money for the Call of Duty Endowment charity and is doing so by offering a special limited-supply vehicle in Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled.
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled had a special highlight in the latest PlayStation State of Play stream, and players can scoop it up later this year.
Guitar Hero was a franchise at its very height in 2008. Over the next year, fans would witness the textbook example of "too much of a good thing," as Shacknews continues with our Guitar Hero timeline.
The PS3 version of The Amazing Spider-Man is getting two more pieces of DLC tomorrow, letting you play as the Lizard or play a few arcade mini-games. Plus, the Rhino and Stan Lee pre-order packs will be available for sale.
The Amazing Spider-Man will be getting playable Rhino and Stan Lee as retailer-specific pre-order bonuses.
The Amazing Spider-Man on PlayStation 3 will support the Move controller, though exact details on the functionality have yet to be disclosed.
Stan Lee will appear as a "playable character" in the next Amazing Spider-Man, he has revealed.
Beenox Studios has released a teaser for the upcoming The Amazing Spider-Man, which ties-in to the upcoming feature film, and boasts the return of open-world web-slinging.