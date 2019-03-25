New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideDoom Eternal walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Doom Eternal walkthrough

All Stories Tagged: Beenox Studios

Encore! A Guitar Hero timeline (part 2)

Guitar Hero was a franchise at its very height in 2008. Over the next year, fans would witness the textbook example of "too much of a good thing," as Shacknews continues with our Guitar Hero timeline.

Hello, Meet Lola