Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile gets a March release date The handheld version of Call of Duty's popular battle royale mode is ready for iOS and Android.

Activision has been experimenting with Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile over the last year. After taking feedback from the game's limited releases, the publisher has determined that the full game is ready to roll. The franchise's free-to-play battle royale mode will hit iOS and Android in just a few short weeks and will include shared progression with its PC and console counterparts.

"Two large-scale maps are available at launch," reads the Call of Duty website. "Deploy to the fan-favorite Verdansk and Rebirth Island or hit up a variety of Multiplayer maps – like Shipment and Shoot House – and modes, and play how you want with deep control and accessibility options, plus shared progression where you can level up weapons, XP and more with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Call of Duty: Warzone, uniting players from across the Call of Duty franchise together in a new way for the first time."

Users who log into Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile with an Activision ID can pull up their weapon inventory and XP progression from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Call of Duty: Warzone and vice-versa. This includes Battle Pass progression, which will count on all platforms. Any bundle purchases will also transfer over to the mobile game, though there are some unspecified exceptions for exclusivity reasons. Those who pre-register for Warzone Mobile will receive the Ghost "Condemned" Operator Skin, the M4 "Archfiend" and X12 “Prince of Hell” Weapon Blueprints, the "Foes Flame" Vinyl, and the "Dark Familiar" Emblem, all of which can presumably be taken to PC and console afterward.



Source: Activision

While Warzone Mobile will focus on battle royale play, with Verdansk open to 120 players and Rebirth Island allowing for 48 players, other classic Call of Duty multiplayer experiences will be available. Activision notes that Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed, Search & Destroy, and Hardcore variants of those modes will be available across several maps. Friends lists will be accessible but don't expect cross-platform play between Mobile and PC or console.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile was first revealed prior to the 2022 Call of Duty Next digital event. Development teams include the Activision Shanghai Studio, Beenox, Digital Legends, and Solid State Studios. The game is coming to the App Store and Google Play store on Thursday, March 21.