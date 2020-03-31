Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered hits PS4 first today The classic single-player campaign for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been remastered and it's out first on PlayStation 4.

Call of Duty isn't often recognized for its single-player efforts first. The series has built its reputation primarily on competitive multiplayer, giving users a chance to shoot holes in one another for well over a decade. However, there have been a few CoD campaigns that have stood out over the years, one of them being the campaign from 2009's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Now comes the chance to relive this story with modernized bells and whistles with the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered standalone release.

With Infinity Ward currently taking the lead on the Modern Warfare reboot and the successful spin-off Warzone, it's developer Beenox taking the lead on this remaster. The studio puts a fresh polish on the memorable 2009 campaign, putting players in the role of Task Force 141 and Tier 1 Operatives, like Captain John Price and Simon "Ghost" Riley. While it's not easy to remember CoD games by their campaign, missions like Cliffhanger and No Russian are certainly recognizable by the community and those make their comeback here.

While the remastered Modern Warfare 2 campaign is a standalone purchase that doesn't require the Modern Warfare reboot to run, that also means don't expect any further bells and whistles. This package is just the campaign by itself. However, there are a few bonuses included with its purchase. Anyone who picks up Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered will also get the Underwater Demo Team Classic Ghost Bundle, which includes the classic old-school Ghost skin, the Task Force and One For One weapon blueprints, a weapon charm, a Finishing Move, a calling card, an emblem, a Ghost voice clip, and two Battle Pass tier skips, all of which can be used in the newer Modern Warfare multiplayer, the Special Ops mode, and Call of Duty: Warzone.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered is up and running now on the PlayStation Store for $19.99. It will come to other platforms in the near future. For more on this release, check out the Call of Duty website.